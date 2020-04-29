Quarantine art highlights well-known DC spots, profits go to charity

Popular illustrations include those of Ben's Chili Bowl, Kramerbooks and Capitol Hill Books. D.C. artist Christine Vineyard says the profits are going to DC Central Kitchen.

D.C. artist and teacher Christine Vineyard began posting the colorful, whimsical illustrations of well-known D.C. spots to social media. Courtesy Christine Vineyard

Some interesting quarantine artwork is getting attention. It highlights much-loved local businesses and landmarks, and the profits go to a good cause.

D.C. artist and teacher Christine Vineyard began posting the colorful, whimsical illustrations of well-known spots to social media, with a focus on “current operating and functioning D.C. establishments that are needing our support, basically,” she said.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, and Vineyard began selling prints of the illustrations, with the profits going to DC Central Kitchen.

“I thought, it’s a great way to give back and help them, and then also, it draws attention and awareness to all these businesses that need our support,” Vineyard said.

Popular illustrations include those of Ben’s Chili Bowl, Kramerbooks and Capitol Hill Books. An illustration of The Anthem, with the message “WE’LL GET THRU THIS” on its marquee, has also been a favorite. Vineyard has mixed in a few other landmarks, such as the Kennedy Center, that have become bestsellers as well.

The prints start at $22 plus shipping. Additionally, Vineyard is offering contactless delivery near her Capitol Hill home, in which case she will donate the shipping costs as well.

The collection has grown to over 60 pieces, and Vineyard is also taking requests. She said that since the project went live last Friday, she has racked up over 150 sales.

