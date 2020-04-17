Coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 cases continue climb; DC makes school announcement

Parents, students and teachers in D.C. and Maryland are expected to learn more Friday about what coronavirus response efforts mean for the rest of the school year. Overall, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia increased to more than 21,500 on Friday.

The latest

The number of new confirmed cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia increased by 1,516 — the highest number this week — amid an increase in Maryland and Virginia. There have been a total of 21,539 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and 742 deaths.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

School announcements expected in D.C., Maryland

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to make an announcement Friday on the status of D.C. Public Schools, which have been providing virtual learning for the past few weeks.

Schools are already set to be closed through at least May 15 since Bowser extended her stay-at-home order through May 15. Classrooms were initially set to reopen April 27

Meanwhile, in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give a coronavirus news conference Friday afternoon. Slated to appear with him is State Superintendent of Education Karen Salmon, who is expected to provide an update on schools.

Last month, Salmon ordered Maryland public schools to stay closed until April 27 with distance learning in place.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has already schools to stay closed through the rest of the academic year with distance learning measures in place.

More Coronavirus News

New cases continue upward climb

The number of new cases increased by more than 1,500 cases — to 21,539 recorded cases, according to the latest tally from local health departments.

The number of new cases regionwide, was the highest number since April 8, when nearly 1,700 new cases were recorded.

Virginia reported a record high number of new coronavirus cases — 602 new cases. Maryland’s confirmed caseload increased by 788 — the biggest single-day increase since April 8. Cases in D.C. increased by 126.

The daily jump in cases comes as both Virginia and Maryland ramped up coronavirus testing. Virginia reported a total of 2,553 tests — it’s highest number in nearly a week.

Maryland reported 3,166 new cases — its highest number since April 8. Hogan has said increasing testing capacity — running at least 10,000 tests a day — is one of the requirements to begin gradually easing some of the social distancing measures he has ordered as governor to slow the spread of the virus.

For the fourth straight day, the region recorded at least 60 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with 61 reported Friday. The deadliest day, so far, was April 15 when 93 deaths were reported.

Overall, 742 people with coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have died: 231 in Virginia; 86 in D.C. and 425 in Maryland. In addition, in Maryland another 69 people are suspected to have died from coronavirus but health officials are still waiting on lab confirmation.