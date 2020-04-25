Coronavirus update: Md. sees deadliest report yet; Northam, Hogan detail plans to slowly reopen

The latest Saturday morning’s report from D.C., Maryland and Virginia brought somber news of the region’s deadliest day by far…

The latest

Saturday morning’s report from D.C., Maryland and Virginia brought somber news of the region’s deadliest day by far due to COVID-19. Altogether, the three states reported 112 new deaths.

In Maryland, 74 new deaths were reported, moving the state’s total to 797. More than 1,100 new cases were reported, putting the state’s total at 17,766. It’s the deadliest report for Maryland since the outbreak began.

In Virginia, 772 new cases were reported Saturday morning, that’s the most for the state in a single day. The total number of positive infections is 12,366. The death total is 436, as 26 new deaths reported.

In D.C., 171 new cases were reported, along with 12 new deaths. The District has seen 165 residents pass away due to the virus. More than half of the deaths reported Saturday were African-American. Residents of homeless shelters in D.C. are being exposed to the virus as well, the District reports nearly 150 positive tests among shelter residents.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam revealed the commonwealth’s plan, called the “Forward Virginia Blueprint,” to eventually reopen once the coronavirus pandemic slows down.

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s governor, detailed plans for his own state to gradually reopen. Hogan called it Maryland Strong.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Do not just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

Va. Gov. Northam outlines plan to reopen state

Gov. Northam revealed the commonwealth’s plan, called the “Forward Virginia Blueprint,” to eventually reopen once the coronavirus pandemic slows down.

Northam detailed a plan of increased testing, contact tracing and isolating those who are sick, “not everyone in Virginia.” The three-phase plan, however, is not yet ready to be put in action, he said.

“I am as eager as anyone to move into the time when we can ease some of these restrictions,” Northam said.

“But we must do so in a safe manner, one that seeks to avoid causing a spike in cases or a surge our hospitals cannot handle. As I’ve said before, we cannot and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch.”

Phase One will include the reopening of some nonessential businesses with strict safety regulations in place in order to protect the public; continued teleworking; continued social distancing; and a recommendation to wear face masks when in public.

In order to reach the first phase of the blueprint, Northam said that the following criteria had to be met:

A downward trend of the percentage of positive cases over 14 days

A downward trend of hospitalizations over 14 days

Increased testing and contact tracing

Enough hospital beds and intensive care capacity

An increased and sustainable supply of personal protective equipment.

‘Maryland Strong’ is Gov. Hogan’s plan for his state

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s governor, detailed on Friday his state’s plan to open up again. Hogan called it Maryland Strong. The “road map to recovery” is a three-stage plan that might allow some businesses to reopen in May.

“If we try to rush this, and if we don’t do it in a thoughtful and responsible way, it could cause a rebound of the virus, which could deepen the economic crisis, prolong the fiscal problems, and slow our economic recovery,” he said.

Here’s a look at the three stages:

Stage One

The stay-at-home order can be lifted

Many small businesses can reopen

Lower-risk community activities and quality-of-life improvements can resume

This stage could see the reopening of golf courses, the return of recreational boating and fishing

Elective outpatient surgeries can resume

In addition, local governments would have additional flexibility to open local parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and libraries if safety protocols are followed.

If officials don’t see any spikes in deaths, ICU cases or “significant outbreaks of community transmission,” then the plan would move to the second stage, Hogan said.

Stage Two

More businesses can reopen

Nonessential workers who cannot telework can return to work

Indoor religious gatherings can resume with limited capacity

Limits on social gatherings can be raised

Can return to normal transit schedules

Restaurants and bars can open with “significant restrictions”

Stage Three

Some “higher-risk activities,” including larger social gatherings can be re-instituted

High-capacity bars and restaurants can reopen

Some restrictions on visits to nursing homes and hospitals can be lifted

Some restrictions on entertainment venues and larger gatherings can be lifted

The reopening of schools is not mentioned in any of the three stages. Regarding schools, the plan states: “The governor will continue consulting with the state superintendent of schools, as well as area school superintendents, to evaluate the safe use of educational and child care facilities throughout Maryland.”

Parents work to save Montgomery County private school

Describing Seneca Academy in Darnestown, Maryland as the opposite of “chic, high-end private schools where everybody drives fancy cars and you have a ton of really wealthy people that send their children there,” parents are concerned their school may not be able to come back from the coronavirus outbreak.

The school has about 200 students from preschool through fifth grade.

Caraline Hickman, who has two children at the school, said Seneca has been a place where children who have had trouble fitting in at other schools manage to thrive.

As of now, the school is closed and does not plan to reopen this school year in order to allow teachers to look for new jobs and parents to find new schools for their kids.

However, parents are trying to save the school, and have so far raised about 10% of a $750,000 goal to keep the school in business next year. They say big donors are needed if they’re going to reach that number.

More Coronavirus News

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner and Jack Moore contributed to this report