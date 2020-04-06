Coronavirus update: As area cases top 8,000, DC to take more emergency action

As the area's COVID-19 cases top 8,000, D.C. leaders are announcing more emergency measures.

The latest

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the area has topped 8,000.

Drive-through coronavirus testing has begun at the George Washington University Hospital.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a hiring and pay freeze in the D.C. government. Meanwhile, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said a bill to be voted on by the council Tuesday will have a number of new emergency provisions, including a rent freeze and a provision that businesses with between 50 and 500 workers must provide paid sick time.

Another resident of a nursing home in Mount Airy, Maryland, has died.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DC/Maryland/Virginia cases top 8,000

As of 10:30 a.m., the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 8,000, with 2,878 cases in Virginia, 4,045 in Maryland and 1,097 in D.C. In Virginia, 54 people have died from the virus; 91 patients have died in Maryland, up 24 from Sunday; and 24 have died in D.C. Meanwhile, 184 patients have been released from isolation in Maryland and 287 have recovered in D.C. (Virginia does not release numbers on recovered patients.)

Bowser, Mendelson announce emergency measures for DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday announced a hiring and pay freeze in the D.C. government. The mayor’s order freezes hiring, salary increases and travel for D.C. government agencies. Exceptions will be limited to coronavirus response efforts, public safety and school staffing.

Bowser also said that the economic impact of the health emergency would cause the District to cut more than $600 million from next fiscal year’s budget — about the amount of money spent on the fire department.

Meanwhile, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said a bill to be voted on by the council Tuesday will have a number of new emergency provisions, including a rent freeze and a provision that businesses with between 50 and 500 workers must provide paid sick time.

Bowser said “we had to close” the Fisherman’s Market, at the Wharf complex in Southwest, “because the social distancing requirements weren’t being met. She said District officials are working with vendors and the manager of the fish market “to see if we can come to some kind of agreement … We haven’t got there yet.”

The mayor said she has directed her food policy team to look at all food markets across the city “to make sure that we understand their plans to focus on essential food delivery, not other items, and making sure that people can get in and out of the market.”

She said there would be regular enforcement.

Bowser added that her “great hope” is for schools to resume before the end of the school year, but “we’re not close to doing that.”

Asked whether the police were doing enough to break up large gatherings of people, Bowser bristled and said that people had to take responsibility for their own actions.

“It’s everybody’s individual responsibility to do what they know they need to do for themselves, their family and this community,” Bowser said. “If we expect the police department to be able to make every single person do what they know what they’re supposed to do, we’re going to be disappointed. … We need the public’s assistance here. And we also need business owners who … have been deemed essential: If you’re getting lax in how you’re implementing your operations, you will be shut down.”

Another death at Carroll Co. nursing home

Another resident of the Pleasant View Nursing Home, in Carroll County, Maryland, died on Sunday, bringing the toll from COVID-19 at the nursing home to 10. Three more members of the staff have also tested positive, a spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday evening, bringing the total among the staff to 27.

Meanwhile, five more residents of the Carroll Lutheran Village, also in Carroll County, have tested positive.

Drive-through testing at GWU

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 began Monday at George Washington University. Appointments are available Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; walkup appointments are at 22nd and I streets in Northwest, and people in their cars can enter at 22nd and H streets.

A patient needs an appointment and a referral from their doctor. If you want a video or phone consultation with a George Washington University doctor, call 202-741-2765 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have a doctor, they can get you a referral at GWU’s testing website, which is also where you can go for more information.

Metro ends service even earlier

Starting Monday night, Metro rail service will end at 9 p.m., while buses will run until 11 p.m.