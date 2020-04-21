Coronavirus update: Death toll in DC, Md., Va. tops 1,000

The latest The total of COVID-19 deaths in D.C., Maryland and Virginia went over 1,000 in statistics released Tuesday. Maryland…

The total of COVID-19 deaths in D.C., Maryland and Virginia went over 1,000 in statistics released Tuesday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Fox News Tuesday morning that his decision to buy a half-million COVID-19 tests from South Korea was what President Trump “wanted us to do,” even though the president criticized him for it Monday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told WTOP that the measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus were working, but that the peak of cases, hospitalizations and deaths was still approaching.

The National Spelling Bee has been canceled for the first time since 1945..

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Do not just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DC, Md., Va. deaths top 1,000

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region marked a grim milestone Tuesday with the number of coronavirus deaths reaching more than 1,000.

The number of newly reported deaths from the virus being reported across all three jurisdictions increased by 99 Tuesday, the highest daily regionwide increase since the pandemic began.

All told, 1,020 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded across the three jurisdictions.

Maryland, in particular, saw a spike in the number of deaths attributed to the virus, recording 68 new deaths as of Tuesday, according to the data. That’s the highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in Maryland. Overall, Maryland has recorded a total of 584 coronavirus deaths.

Another 68 deaths in the state are listed as “probable” coronavirus deaths but have yet to be confirmed by a lab test.

Of the 43 new deaths whose ages are known, 36 were age 70 or above.

The number of deaths in Virginia increased by 24 to 324. The 24 newly reported confirmed and probable deaths included seven additional fatalities in Fairfax County, for a total of 66. More than 100 people have died from the coronavirus across Northern Virginia. The state also recorded its third death of a person in their 30s, the youngest by far among Tuesday’s death toll, with the most new deaths occurring among Virginia residents in their 80s.

In D.C, there were seven more deaths reported for a total of 112. All seven were black.

Overall, there have been 26,921 recorded coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Hogan: Md. did what Trump ‘told us to do’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday morning said President Donald Trump may have “got confused” during Monday’s White House press briefing, in which the president said Hogan didn’t need to buy a half-million COVID-19 tests from South Korea.

“The president has said that the states really are on the front lines and need to go out there and get this testing done,” Hogan said on Fox News. “That’s exactly what we’ve tried to do.”

Trump has repeatedly said that states are on their own as far as getting testing and supplies, saying at a briefing last month that the federal government is “not a delivery clerk.”

On Monday, Trump said, “The governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, could have saved a lot of money … I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea. I think he needed to get a little knowledge.”

Trump referenced a phone call between the federal coronavirus task force and the nation’s governors, suggesting Hogan “didn’t know about the federal laboratories” in his state.

Hogan, the chairman of the National Governors Association, said Tuesday he’s “not really sure” what the president meant, saying that Trump wasn’t on that call. Hogan said he thanked and praised Vice President Mike Pence for the task force’s actions.

“It was a completely positive call,” Hogan said, adding that the federal government provided a list of federal labs in the state of Maryland that could be used to run coronavirus tests.

“The list that they gave us was mostly federal labs, which we’ve been attempting to use for more than a month now. So we got a commitment yesterday from the vice president and from the president that we can now use federal labs, which is terrific. But the president was not on the call, and somehow I think he got confused in the press conference. I’m really not sure what he was upset about. We did what he told us to do. Which was go out and get our testing.”

As far as lifting safety restrictions in Maryland, Hogan said he has been working on a reopening plan for the past several weeks and will announce more details about it later this week.

But he was proud of the effects his orders on social distancing and business closings have had on Maryland’s numbers, and said, like D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have, that any decisions will be based on the numbers.

He referred to the White House plan released last week, which calls for 14 days of decreasing cases before moving to the next phase of any reopening plan.

“Because of all the distancing we put in place — we were one of the first most aggressive, earliest acting states — our numbers are behind everybody else. We’ve flattened the curve; we’ve lengthened the curve. But now we’re starting to go up … So under the president’s own plan, we can’t open yet.”

Bowser: ‘We’re flattening the curve’ in DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told WTOP on Tuesday morning that the social distancing measures and closures of nonessential businesses in the District have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are flattening the curve,” Bowser told WTOP’s Bruce Alan, adding, “Because of people staying at home, businesses and D.C. residents sacrificing, we have a lower level of infection today than our model suggested that we would.”

She said that her administration, including D.C. public health officials, still sees a peak of cases coming in mid-May, with a peak in hospitalizations coming a few weeks after that, and a peak in deaths later still.

That said, the mayor said any decision on lifting safety restrictions, the subject of protests in a few states including Maryland over the weekend, would be made by looking at the data. She called the framework for making such decisions laid out by the White House’s coronavirus task force “a good one.”

She added, “We need to see two weeks of declining infection and hospitalizations, and that will tell us that we are on the other end of this virus. So, our public health emergency remains in place until May 15. We will continue to follow what we’re seeing on the ground in terms of infection.”

Bowser said any decisions would also be made with the help of of a team inside and outside government.

“We will assemble a team inside the government, industry experts as well, to help inform our decision-making about how to safely turn back on our economy. We know people are suffering and we want to get back to work and save lives.”

The District was classified as a territory, not a state, in the first iteration of federal aid to states and localities, and that cost D.C. about $700 million in assistance – roughly the same amount it actually got. Bowser said she had been assured that would be rectified in the legislation moving through Congress this week.

“I am assured by the Congress that they want to get it done in the fourth CARES package,” the mayor said. “What they’re working on this week could have a technical amendment that addresses the District, and I hope that leaders in the House and the Senate, as well as the White House, can make those technical adjustments.

“The District has never been treated like a territory, because we’re not a territory. We pay federal taxes, unlike the territories. For funding formulas, we’re always treated as a state, and we need to be treated as a state.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Matt Small contributed to this report.