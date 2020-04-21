Coronavirus diary: Under quarantine at home and delivering the news

April 21, 2020

WTOP/Will Vitka

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

April 21, 2020, 4:47 AM

I’m Will Vitka, digital editor for WTOP.com. I’ve been at home, working while in self-quarantine for longer than most. It’s been more than 40 days. And here’s what it’s been like.

We need caffeine

This is where I write the news. My dog Moby has become my editor. Unfortunately, most of her headline ideas involve squirrels. (WTOP/Will Vitka)

As a reporter, I crave caffeine. My wife Reem and I are in constant and dire need of it. When we run out, that’s when The Fear settles in.

Now, The Fear is different than the exhaustion I’ve mentioned.

The Fear is kind of the next step. An escalation. Because on top of exhaustion, we have to consider leaving the apartment to acquire caffeine — which, as far as Reem and I can tell, is critical to doing our jobs.

No, we haven’t considered living without it. The world is enough of a nightmare hellscape as it is. Why bother trying to survive without caffeine?

Me, going to find eggs or coffee on any given day. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

A quick example of Reem and me without caffeine, plus more than 37 days staying home: She made pancakes in a pot the other morning.

We have perfectly good pans. She decided to use a pot. When I pointed this out, she just giggled and cackled in a “Hahaha, I swear I’m not a serial killer” way.

One of the people I think about a lot, and talk to over Discord as often as is possible alongside my brother and our gaming buddies — in an attempt to maintain our sanity, though results are dubious at best — is my friend Chris, who currently lives in habilitation due to cerebral palsy.

His roommate recently tested positive for COVID-19. The only thing the habilitation center could do was put up a plastic barrier.

As bad as things feel for many of us, just keep in mind that it’s a lot worse for others.

And I’m not saying things will get worse but… things will get worse.

Both for those in isolation and those not isolating. And I think that’s especially true when I see so many ignoring distancing and mask (face covering) guidelines.

Being a reporter these days already feels like Kevin McCarthy at the end of the original “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”:

But, regardless, we need caffeine.

That means running to the store, grabbing the goods and getting out of Dodge as fast as possible to keep working.

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention switched tracks and said people actually should be wearing some kind of cloth covering over their face, I don’t leave the apartment without a mask (one my mother-in-law made).

And, man, when I get back, I scrub the hell out of my hands.

It’s not merely an abundance of caution or paranoia. Coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon. So bundling up, even when it’s warm outside, is the only responsible thing to do.

WTOP Digital Editor Will Vitka and his wife Reem are wearing homemade masks. Folks, wear a dang mask when you go outside. Seriously. (WTOP/Will Vitka)

If you want to see disgustingly irresponsible and gross as hell, check out the letter sent around my apartment building below.

A letter I recently received from management at my apartment building, because I guess things weren’t bad enough already. (WTOP/Will Vitka)

Emails were sent to residents, by management at the apartment building, asking them to “Refrain from flushing paper towels, wipes (even wipes designated as “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper items down the toilet.”

I don’t think I flushed paper towels down the toilet even as an idiot child.

Things are getting real, real weird out here folks. And it always feels like, even as a reporter, I’m only getting half the story.

Regardless, I aim to be responsible not just because I could potentially pass an infection onto Reem, or my District neighbors, but because if I get sick, I can’t do my job.

I wouldn’t be able to edit or publish anything for WTOP.

I’M NOT ALONE

I am not the only one trying to report amid coronavirus. The vast majority of WTOP’s staff is also working remotely.

Alejandro Alvarez, another digital editor, has been self-quarantining because somebody close to him developed flulike symptoms.

“I’ve been fortunate enough not to face financial difficulties so far but, about a week into self-isolation, I’d be lying if I said the mental burden isn’t becoming more obvious — and that’s from a social and professional perspective,” Alvarez said.

“I’m a visual journalist first and foremost, so being locked indoors during what could become one of the stories that defines this decade is, in all honesty, frustrating. You’re relegated to watching the world through a screen.”

Alejandro Alvarez’s remote working setup. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

He said he stocked up early.

“We’re doing all right with groceries. I’m an avid China watcher, so I was aware of the situation in Wuhan before most and took the opportunity to stock up on supplies before the run on the supermarkets,” Alvarez said.

“Two months ago, I had a friend in Hong Kong ask me if I could ship her face masks and disinfectants when the virus first started to appear there and the panic buying began. Now, she’s the one sending me masks and supplies. How times have changed.”

This is Georgia Avenue NW, outside the Safeway in Petworth. I’ve never seen it this empty. (WTOP/Will Vitka)
Here’s a look inside the Safeway in Petworth. Good luck, masked man. (WTOP/Will Vitka)

WTOP anchor Debra Feinstein is making it work too. She has been broadcasting from a makeshift studio in her closet. But it’s all still “a little eerie,” she said.

“We are all used to the hustle/bustle/background noise of a working newsroom. It feels a little zombie-apocalyptic, and it is a stark reminder of how serious this is and how seriously we are taking it at WTOP,” Feinstein said.

WTOP anchor Debra Feinstein anchors from her closet. (WTOP/Debra Feinstein)

Neal Augenstein has been a staple of D.C. radio for decades. He still gets the news out from home.

(Just to tag onto Neal’s tweet above, my family canceled Easter. That’s unheard of. We streamed Easter instead — literally a sentence I never thought I’d write.)

“For the last couple of decades, it’s been possible to work from home, and for the past ten years I’ve been producing audio in the field on my iPhone. So, the tools were in place,” Augenstein said.

“So now, covering news from home — it’s a challenge. Although news has always been about finding interesting stories and telling them — not physically going to a news conference. Those are now being streamed online, so we can cover them that way. But it’s taking some out-of-the-box thinking to get in touch with people, and have them provide good-quality audio. I don’t think I’d ever heard of Zoom before two weeks ago. Now, the video chat platform is being used by stir-crazy people and reporters trying to get good tape from newsmakers.”

This is Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine’s setup at home.

Not everyone is working remotely.

WTOP Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler still heads into the office, day after day.

WTOP Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler is in the newsroom, wearing a Penn State mask made by Kerry Walter —  a former WTOP employee (and part of the WTOP family for life). Walter used her closet of fabric to make masks for the WTOP team members still working in the office. (WTOP/Julia Ziegler)

“I would say the No. 1 priority is keeping people safe,” Ziegler said.

“I want to make sure, on our team, people come first. So, for me, it’s making sure that no matter whether you’re someone who is working here in this news station or someone who has been working from home that you feel safe where you are.”

Ziegler has gone so far as to clean radio studios herself.

“I’m personally making sure that studios get clean,” she said.

“Every day, I have gloves on, and I’m in the studios, wiping them down to make sure that they are completely disinfected before another anchor walks into that studio.”

WTOP continues to adapt and shift tactics.

“We’ve always been a very mobile newsroom,” Ziegler said.

These are hard times. There’s no question about that. People are losing their jobs. People are struggling to make ends meet. To pay the bills.

But if it’s any comfort, any at all, we’re going to keep bringing you the news.

Also, I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but I just noticed I’m out of cheese.

-Will Vitka, in isolation since March 11, signing off for now.

 

Man wearing a face mask, operates equipment in radio studio.
WTOP Anchor Kyle Cooper runs the on-air studio board, playing all of the elements that one of the midday anchors who is working from home cannot, such as sounders, live interviews and commercials. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
A series of WTOP journalists working.
Depending on the shift, a skeleton crew remains at WTOP’s studios. Seen in these photos are Assistant Editor Andrea Cambron, Afternoon Drive Editor Mike Jakaitis, Midday Editor Joslyn Chesson and Midday Anchor Mark Lewis. Since this photo of Lewis was taken, he now works from home. (WTOP)

WTOP/Matt Small
Male radio news anchor behind the mic, live on-air.n the WTOP traffic center.
WTOP Morning Drive Anchor Bruce Alan, seen here updating listeners with the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, continues to come into the studios. He uses his face mask when he isn’t broadcasting. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Female radio news anchor working from home
WTOP Morning Drive Anchor Joan Jones is one of WTOP’s familiar voices who is working remotely. She has retrofitted a closet. She communicates with her editor back at the studio by cellphone and an intercom system. (WTOP/Joan Jones)

WTOP/Joan Jones
WTOP Anchor Debra Feinstein in front of her broadcast position inside her closet.
WTOP Anchor Debra Feinstein works out of her closet using a remote access unit, her computer and cellphone. Back at the studio, another staffer pushes buttons that ensure traffic, weather, sports, business and a host of other things get on the air. (WTOP/Debra Feinstein)

WTOP/Debra Feinstein
WTOP Afternoon Anchor Shawn Anderson using the newsroom's Purell station.
One of the new things inside the WTOP newsroom is the hand sanitizer dispenser. In addition to people sitting farther apart, those in the newsroom are constantly sanitizing. WTOP Afternoon Anchor Shawn Anderson is seen here. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Female journalist smiling next to a laptop computer and microphone.
WTOP Afternoon Anchor Hillary Howard prepares to broadcast live from her home. She said she is grateful to colleague WTOP Reporter/Anchor Mike Murillo for his help in setting up her work-from-home studio. (WTOP/Hillary Howard)

WTOP/Hilary Howard
Empty desks and chairs in the WTOP newsroom.
WTOP continues to provide the news, traffic and weather information you depend on, but we’ve had to make some adjustments to how we operate due to the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of our staffers currently work from home — including much of the web team, whose section of the office stands empty. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Nearly empty workstations in the WTOP newsroom.
Before the coronavirus, many of these WTOP newsroom workstations would be shared by people working different shifts. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
A series of four work-from-home setups used by WTOP journalists.
Many WTOP staffers, such as Business Reporter Jeff Clabaugh, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter, Reporter/Anchor Mike Murillo and Digital Editor Will Vitka, have slight variations of their work-from-home setups. Murillo was the first anchor to broadcast from home. (WTOP)

WTOP
WTOP Reporter Kristi King at her home workstation.
WTOP reporters, including Kristi King, work from home. The cushions and other items facing Kristi are used when she goes live on the air and when she records. If not for these creative sound barriers, King would sound hollow or like she was speaking from inside a “tin can.” (WTOP/Kristi King)

WTOP/Kristi King
WTOP General Manager and Senior Vice President Joel Oxley in front of WTOP's main studio.
WTOP General Manager and Senior Vice President Joel Oxley speaks during a March 27 staff meeting, held over a conference call. Not seen in the photo is an intercom where staff members call in so they can talk with their co-workers and hear what’s going on in the newsroom. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

WTOP/Colleen Kelleher
Journalist sits at her office desk.
WTOP Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler, seen here in her office participating in a conference call, comes into the office most days. Managers — Darci Marchese, Jared Ruderman and Pat Brogan — sometimes work at home and sometimes work in the office. Craig Schwalb, WTOP’s new Director of Content Integration and Operations, has yet to meet the staff in person. He just moved here from the New York City area. For the first couple of weeks of his new job, Schwalb worked remotely, answering listener emails from what was jokingly known among the managers as the “Princeton Junction bureau.” (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
WTOP Senior Digital Editor Colleen Kelleher wearing her face mask while working.
WTOP Senior Digital Editor Colleen Kelleher typically does not work in an actual office, but she filled in for her recently promoted boss, Digital News Director Sarah Beth Hensley, who has been on maternity leave since February. Hensley returned to work April 14. Kelleher, who has been at WTOP coordinating how to cover the pandemic and other stories online as well as cross-training Matt Small to work on WTOP.com, returned to her normal early morning web editing shift when Hensley returned. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Male journalist at newsroom workstation.
WTOP Writer Brandon Millman, is part of the skeleton crew still working in the WTOP newsroom. In addition to writing for the morning drive anchors, Millman has been doing some in-house reporting and running the on-air studio board for anchors broadcasting from home. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
WTOP Writer/Digital Editor Jack Pointer working from home, in the company of his dog.... (WTOP/Jack Pointer)
WTOP Writer/Digital Editor Jack Pointer divides his time during the week either writing for the afternoon drive anchors from his sofa or writing and editing web articles. His dog Matilda is bored with having him around so much. (WTOP/Jack Pointer)

WTOP/Jack Pointer
Female journalist working in the WTOP newsroom.
WTOP Assistant Editor Adisa Hargett-Robinson wears a face mask and gloves as she prepares material for air. Hargett-Robinson started with WTOP in March, just as coronavirus really started to become a problem locally. She has not known what it is like to work in the newsroom in precoronavirus conditions. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Female journalist working in the WTOP newsroom.
WTOP Assistant Editor Alicia Abelson, seen here wearing a face mask, coordinates with colleagues working in the newsroom and at home. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said he finds it “super cool” to realize all of his old home equipment would allow him to broadcast live remotely, with the addition of new software. What he does not have is screens showing dozens of streaming cameras. Taylor said what he has really missing is “the co-workers, my traffic team, teamwork in one room. I love it from home but interaction! Please personal interactions!” he wrote in an email.

WTOP/Jack Taylor
WTOP Traffic Reporter Mary DePompa answers a call to the WTOP Traffic Center from her home studio. (WTOP/Mary DePompa)
WTOP Traffic Reporter Mary DePompa answers a call to the WTOP Traffic Center from her home studio. (WTOP/Mary DePompa)

WTOP/Mary DePompa
Female traffic anchor behind the mic.
WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler, seen here in the WTOP Traffic Center, prepares to update listeners on road conditions. She wears her face mask when not broadcasting. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Male journalist updating information in the WTOP traffic center.
WTOP Traffic Reporter Rob Stallworth, seen here wearing a face mask, updates the latest traffic information. Someone is always in the WTOP Traffic Center. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Jacob Kerr works on editing audio in operations. He takes in audio from reporters, weather and various networks. Should an Emergency Alert System message need to go out, Kerr is ready to handle it.

WTOP/Matt Small
WTOP's Chris Cichon with his microphone at home.
Chris Cichon also works in operations, but is doing it from home. He also does weekend sports from home. (WTOP/Chris Cichon)

WTOP/Chris Cichon
Man seen cleaning radio studio
Each studio undergoes a detailed cleaning before another anchor gets behind the microphone. WTOP Technical Operations/Engineering Assistant Zach Shore, seen here cleaning the main studio, comes into work to help troubleshoot any number of problems that can arise in-house and off-site. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Cleaning supplies on a table in the WTOP newsroom.
People still working in the WTOP newsroom clean their areas before and after each shift with what’s been dubbed the “corona cleaner.” (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
Boxes of cleaning supplies stored on the floor.
It takes a large stock of cleaning supplies, some of it seen here, to keep WTOP’s “24/7-365” news operation humming. (WTOP/Matt Small)

WTOP/Matt Small
WTOP no longer lets employees bring in food to share with their co-workers, something that was very common before the pandemic. For those still coming in, a refrigerator and freezer are stocked with healthy foods. And, then there’s a good bit of junk food to keep everybody happy. (WTOP/Matt Small)

(WTOP/Matt Small)
