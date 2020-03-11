What to know about travel coverage amid coronavirus concerns

As many people postpone travel plans due to coronavirus concerns, canceled flights and travel advisories could mean a financial loss — even for those with travel insurance.

If you’ve purchased travel insurance for an upcoming trip, now may be a good time to dig into what it actually covers.

“It covers you for weather delays, or cancellations due to weather, but not if there’s a hurricane, not if there’s a war, not if there’s an epidemic,” said Kevin Brasler, Executive Director with Consumers’ Checkbook.

Brasler said it’s better to work directly with the cruise line or hotel to try and reschedule.

To ensure you have full medical coverage, verify your private insurance covers you, as some plans won’t.

“Medicare, for sure, will not cover your medical expenses while you’re abroad, so it especially makes sense to see what you can get for a medical insurance plan,” he added.

As for flights, check with the airline about rescheduling.

Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines are among those waiving change fees on some flights.

