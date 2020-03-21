Coronavirus: Md. confirms 2nd death; DC’s schools and restaurants to stay closed through April

Updates from the District, Maryland and Virginia as region endures another weekend of coronavirus concerns.

The latest

Gov. Ralph Northam will update Virginia’s status Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that a second person has died from COVID-19. The patient was a Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

Also in Maryland, a U.S. Navy civilian employee at the Naval Academy in Annapolis tested positive for the coronavirus, the academy said.

A limited pilot program for screening has been set up in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.

D.C. Public Schools will remain closed and students will participate in distance learning until April 27, extending the previously announced closure by nearly a month.

The D.C. Health Department confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the District, a 59-year-old man with an underlying medical conditions.

The Trump administration has decided to push the federal income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

DC

Schools, bars and restaurants to remain closed through most of April

In a news conference Friday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all public schools, restaurants and bars would remain closed in the District for nearly all of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly extending closures announced earlier this month.

D.C. Public Schools will remain closed through April 24, according to the mayor, with students set to return to the classroom on April 27 at the earliest. The announcement extends the closure of schools by nearly a month. DCPS was initially set to reopen March 31.

Bowser said she made the decision to extend the school closure in part to see if the strategy of social distancing was actually working to slow the spread of the virus.

“We would not have had enough time to see if those strategies were working” by April 1, Bowser said.

More Coronavirus News

DC records 1st coronavirus death; DC police officer tests positive

The news conference came the same day the District recorded its first coronavirus-related death.

A 59-year-old man who was hospitalized last week with coronavirus symptoms and later tested positive, died, the D.C. Department of Health announced Friday. The health department said he had other underlying medical conditions.

“It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends,” Bowser said in a statement.

The man did not report a history of recent travel but may have had contact with another positive case, according to Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of D.C. Health.

Virginia

Fairfax County schools to announce plans for distance learning next week

Fairfax County Public Schools will plan to reopen to students on April 14. Monday, April 13, is scheduled as a teacher work day.

However, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said during a live broadcast on Facebook on Friday that the “situation continues to evolve day by day.”

Spike in unemployment claims in Virginia

The coronavirus pandemic is having an economic impact, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference Friday.

As of Thursday, some 30,000 Virginians had filed unemployment claims, said Megan Healy, the state’s chief workforce development adviser. Of those, about 16,000 were filed on Thursday alone.

GMU student hospitalized; Virginia pastor tests positive

George Mason University announced Friday that a student who attended its Arlington campus has tested positive for the virus and is currently hospitalized.

The school said it learned of the diagnosis on the evening of March 19.

The student lived off campus and was believed to have last been on the Arlington campus on March 4, the school said.

Maryland

Maryland reports 2nd death from COVID-19

On Friday night, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a second COVID-19 death in Maryland. The patient was a Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

“This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before — we are all in this together, and we will get through this together,” Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan calls on spring breakers to self-quarantine

Hogan is calling on spring break travelers to self-quarantine for the next 14 days and to avoid people over the age of 60, who are more susceptible to developing serious health complications from the virus.

All Maryland public schools are closed, and the University of Maryland system announced Thursday that students would not return to campus for the rest of the semester.

“Even though students are not returning to campus, this should not in any way be treated as an extension of your spring break,” Hogan said in a statement. “If you ignore this recommendation, you are endangering yourself and the health of others.”

Dozens of new cases in Maryland, including 1st infant in state

Maryland recorded another jump in coronavirus cases. As of Friday morning, there are 149 COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 42 cases since Thursday. Officials have said they expect dramatic increases in positive cases to continue as testing ramps up.

Among the new cases is the first infant in the state to test positive for COVID-19, as well as the first teen, the governor’s office said. Neither of those two patients have been hospitalized.

Overall, two-thirds of cases in Maryland are between the ages of 18 and 64.

All MVA branches to close

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration announced all branch locations across the state will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday and remain closed indefinitely.

Earlier this month, MVA locations had canceled all walk-ins, moving to an appointments-only basis. All previously scheduled appointments are now canceled.

WTOP’s Teta Alim and Kristi King contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.