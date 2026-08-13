Magnetic ‘Goody King’ toys recalled over ingestion hazard after two children receive surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — About 213,500 “Goody King” magnetic building toys were recalled in the U.S. on Thursday, due to an…

CHICAGO (AP) — About 213,500 “Goody King” magnetic building toys were recalled in the U.S. on Thursday, due to an ingestion hazard posed that has resulted in at least two children receiving surgeries.

According to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, these toys’ building cubes can break or open, allowing the magnets inside to become loose. That poses a serious ingestion hazard for children.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal and become lodged in the digestive system, the CPSC warns — which can potentially lead to “perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.”

To date, Goody King seller Yi Suen Commerce is aware of two children who ingested magnets from these toys and needed surgery to remove them. The Hong Kong-based company is also aware of at least 27 reports of the cubes breaking or opening.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled magnetic toys are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Yi Suen Commerce for a full refund. Affected model numbers and more information can be found both on the CPSC’s notice and Goody King’s recall website.

In an online FAQ, Goody King noted that it will send prepaid shipping labels to customers who successfully register for the recall — and that refunds will be issued after the company physically receives the returned products. Receipts are not required.

The recalled toys were sold online through Amazon between January 2024 and July 2026 — under a variety of themes to build 3D designs like forests, dinosaurs and unicorns. The products came in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150 and 300, the CPSC noted. They were priced between $17 and $50.

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