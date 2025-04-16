The best 2025 hybrid and electric cars, according to US News & World Report

In this year's U.S. News & World Report rankings, Hyundai came out on top for the second year in a row with the most awards for its electric and hybrid models.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

U.S. News & World Report released their list of the best hybrid and electric cars for 2025. Alex Kwanten, managing editor of the autos team, joined WTOP to discuss.

You could be helping the environment from the driver’s seat of an electric car.

In this year’s U.S. News & World Report rankings, Hyundai came out on top for the second year in a row with the most awards for its electric and hybrid models.

“We have the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is our best electric SUV, and the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is our best electric car,” Alex Kwanten, managing editor of the autos team at U.S. News & World Report, told WTOP.

“Both of them are really good vehicles. … We have researched over 115 affordable and luxury hybrid plug-in and electric cars across SUVs, trucks, cars, the whole spectrum. … It’s not just an opinion piece. Our rankings are data-driven, but the vehicles have to be sort of more than just about pure efficiency.”

That means they have to be good vehicles, according to Kwanten, and both of those vehicles are real standouts in terms of space, efficiency, style features and offering safety.

The report identified the best cars based on gas mileage and pricing, among other factors. The winners in each category were chosen after a combination of quality, efficiency and value.

“As consumers continue to show strong interest in owning hybrid and electric vehicles — and as automakers keep releasing new models — there are evermore options to choose from,” Kwanten said in a release.

These are the best electric and hybrid cars, according to U.S. News and World Report:

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2025 Lucid Air

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2025 Rivian R1S

Best Electric SUV: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Electric Car: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best Hybrid SUV: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Best Electric Truck: 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Best Hybrid Car: 2025 Toyota Camry

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2025 Lexus NX Hybrid

See the full report online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.