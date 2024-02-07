Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $488.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.9 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.

