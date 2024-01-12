How you can save big this MLK holiday weekend

It's the first long weekend of the year with many people planning to remember and celebrating the Martin Luther King holiday. But some of you may be shopping for great deals and discounts this weekend.

It’s the first long weekend of the year as many plan to remember and celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. But some of you may be able to shop with great deals and discounts this weekend.

Experts say retailers are hoping to rake in big bucks when shoppers hit the stores during the long weekend, especially since mid-January is typically the time when retailers slash prices.

“The reason those three-day holiday weekends are so big for sales is that retailers know, simply, a lot of people have the day off,” said Kristin McGrath, editor of The Real Deal at RetailMeNot.

A recent survey from the digital coupon company found that 41% of consumers are planning to shop MLK Day weekend sales this year, spending an average of $105 on purchases.

Among the popular shopping categories, in order of popularity according to RetailMeNot’s survey: Home goods and décor, clothing, food and beverages, home organization, home appliances, home furniture, home improvement, house supplies and electronics.

So, what are the best things to buy this weekend?

McGrath said shopping beauty, home goods and winter apparel are the best options.

“Those are very smart categories to shop. These three-day weekends are always known for their big-ticket deals. So, think mattresses, furniture, appliances,” McGrath said. “Another great home item to look at is bedding and bath. It’s a retail tradition to offer those things on sale in January.”

But, she said, you may want to hold off on buying TVs until Super Bowl weekend in February.

