How you can cash in on those unwanted gift cards

Tis the season for returns and exchanges. Just when you thought those stocking stuffers would go to waste this holiday season, experts share details on how you can get the cash for those unwanted gift cards.

“There are a number of websites that are out there that will take your gift card,” Edgar Dworsky, Founder and Editor of Consumer World, told WTOP.

He said some companies will buy them from you for a small percentage of the cost.

“Maybe, 80 or 90% of the face value — or there are other sites where you just list your card, get a price and see if someone is willing to buy it,” Dworsky said.

Websites and Apps like Card Cash, Gift Cash, Gift Card Granny and Gameflip also say they will buy your gift cards. They also offer sells if you’re looking to buy a discounted gift card.

“You can find discounted cards on the website. You don’t have to go to the retailer and pay full price.” Dworsky added.

Melanie McGovern, national spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau, says you should do your homework before using a service.

“If the gift card doesn’t sell, are you on the hook for that gift card?” McGovern said, adding that “there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to go into any time you use one these third-party websites.”

She advises checking BBB profiles to see what others are saying about the company. to “research the business before you buy, sell, or trade. Read the complaints of any online gift card reseller that you may be considering.”

McGovern encourages people to ask: “Do they have complaints? Are the complaints being resolved? Do they have customer reviews? Is the company replying to these customer reviews?”

“You want to get a sense of the company before you do business with them,” she said

You can read the full list of gift card tips and tips for making holiday returns and exchanges on BBB.org.