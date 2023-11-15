2023’s best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, JC Penney is the best place to shop on Black Friday, with an average discount of 59.1% — far above the industry-wide average of 35%. The study points to a $6,249 diamond engagement ring, which is on sale for $1,666.
This is the fifth time JC Penney has topped the list in the report since 2014.
The second-best Black Friday deals this year are at Macy’s, with an average savings of 58.2%. WalletHub said Macy’s best deals are on jewelry, which will be 65.9% off, on average.
Belk is the third-best Black Friday retailer, even though it only has physical stores in 16 states — far fewer than the top to retailers. The average savings at Belk will be 54.8%, and shoppers can take advantage of deals online, if a brick-and-mortar store isn’t located nearby.
Overall, combining data from all the retailers polled, the largest discounts — 15.72% — are concentrated in Apparel and Accessories, followed by Computers and Phones, at 15.63%.
Some retailers are offering far smaller discounts: Black Friday deals at Costco will amount to a savings of 17.1% — slightly behind Home Depot’s discount of 20.8%.
Here is WalletHub’s list of Top 10 Black Friday Retailers, based on the average discount percentage:
|1. JCPenney (59.12%)
|6. BJ’s (30.11%)
|2. Macy’s (58.19%)
|7. Best Buy (29.78%)
|3. Belk (54.76%)
|8. Amazon (28.48%)
|4. Kohl’s (48.81%)
|9. Walmart (26.88%)
|5. Target (32.70%)
|10. Dell (25.79%)