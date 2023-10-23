Why insurance claims go up during Halloween

From the candy to the costumes, Halloween is a fun-filled time for all — including for thieves. Experts say theft- and vandalism-related insurance claims are often higher during this time of year.

Experts say theft- and vandalism-related insurance claims are often higher during this time of year. In fact, they say vandalism claims are as high as 72%.

When “you’re out with the children, neighborhood hopping, trick-or-treating, that’s the perfect time for someone to take advantage of that opportunity,” said insurance agent Joshua Harders of Harders and Bradford Insurance Agency in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He told WTOP potential fire hazards in the home are another reason for the increase in insurance claims.

“You know, like lighting a candle and forgetting to put it out,” Harders said. “Or with decorations, we’re seeing a lot of people overloading powers strips, daisy-chaining extension cords and that can produce excess heat.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 800 residential fires are reported every Halloween, causing $13 million in property damage.

“It doesn’t take long for something to start and cause detrimental damage,” Harders said.

The number of people getting injured on your property tend to go up around this time too, Harders said.

But you can reduce the number of liability claims by making sure the yard and the sidewalk are clear of anything that could cause someone to fall or get hurt on the property.

And vehicle theft claims spike during Halloween because people are leaving personal items in their cars.

“If you do have a vehicle, park in a safe location. If you can, park in a garage, preferably with a camera, making sure everything is out of sight and you’re leaving no valuables in the vehicle.” Harders said.

While you should have fun on Halloween, Harders said going the extra mile to protect yourself will be worth it.

“It’s a wonderful time, everyone is very festive, and it seems like the energy is good and just doing the bare minimum to make sure that you’re protecting yourself, protecting your home and protecting your neighbors will go a long way,” he said.