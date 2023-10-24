Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $587 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $587 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

