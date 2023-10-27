Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $708 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $708 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.82 billion.

