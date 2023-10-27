VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Consumer News » Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $708 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up