Tesla will install 20,000 EV charging stations at 2,000 Hilton hotels

Tesla has partnered with Hilton Worldwide to install 20,000 charging stations at 2,000 Hilton hotel properties in North America starting next year. They will be universal charging walls, not specific to just Tesla vehicles.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton said the partnership will make Hilton’s EV charging network the largest in the hospitality industry.

Hotel guests increasingly want access to EV charging stations, according to Hilton, which said searches at Hilton.com for hotels with EV charging stations is now the second-most searched hotel amenity. The No. 1 most-searched term that resulted in room bookings is “airport shuttle service.”

Each Hilton hotel will have at least six chargers, the company said.

Tesla recently launched its Universal Wall Connector, which works with any North American EV. Separate from its Universal Wall charging stations, Tesla also announced deals this year with Ford and General Motors to offer adapters for their cars to charge at Tesla-specific charging stations.

EV charging may help Hilton attract more guests, and will help Tesla expand its dominance among EV charging networks.

“To ensure electric vehicle adoption at scale, our joint industry goal must be to vastly improve upon the traditional gasoline vehicle ownership experience, not just meet it. Installing infrastructure at popular destinations like Hilton hotels enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refueling stops along their journey,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure.

Tesla’s U.S. charging network already includes about 12,000 fast chargers. More than 1,850 of Hilton’s hotel properties globally currently have EV charging access.

