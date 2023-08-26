Tips on how to avoid scams when back to school shopping

Looking for a deal on back to school shopping? Scammers may take advantage of you.

This warning comes as Americans are set to spend around $890 per child this year on back to school supplies and clothes, according to the National Retail Federation.

“The bad guys know this and they’re coming at everybody with deals to try and get their information,” said CEO of Intellicheck and ID theft expert Bryan Lewis.

Fraudsters will often send out coupons through email or on social media promising savings on common back to school items.

Lewis told WTOP that consumers should be aware of any link that they click on.

“A lot of clickbait pop up ads, things like that, that are going to ask for information. So be very careful, check first, hover over that link, see what the link really is before you click on it, which might drop malware on your computer,” he said.

If you have your identity stolen, report it immediately to police.

“You can go to the FTC website and fill out a form that your identity has been stolen,” Lewis said. “The sooner that you report it, the easier it is.”

Lewis also warns that you may not be the only target in your household.

“They’re even targeting your kids on their social media. Tell your kids don’t give out information,” he said.

