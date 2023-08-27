Md. and Va. school employees can snag a free car wash this month

From now until Aug. 31, the company is offering free car washes to all teachers, faculty and administrators across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

There’s nothing like going back to school in style, and in that spirit, a local car wash company is helping to make sure school employees are riding clean as they start the new school year.

Through Aug. 31, Mr Wash Car Wash is offering free car washes to all teachers, faculty and administrators across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

“We are excited to show our gratitude for the hard work and dedication of our educators and school faculty across our region,” said Mr Wash Car Wash President, Nathan Harris in a news release. “Teachers, Administrators and Faculty can mention their role to any of our team members to receive their Free Express Signature+ Extra Shine Car Wash and their School ID is not required.”

Mr Wash is offering the special to school employees at locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, including:

4148 S Four Mile Run Dr. Arlington, VA*

101 N Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA*

3407 Mt. Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA

420 S Van Dorn St. Alexandria, VA

5901 Columbia Pke. Baileys Crossroads, VA*

13817 Lee Hwy. Centreville, VA*

3013 Gallows Rd. Falls Church, VA*

7996 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD

3817 Dupont Ave. Kensington, MD*

19898 Hebron Rd. Rehoboth Beach, DE*

Asterisks indicate free vacuums in addition to free car washes. For more information, visit the Mr Wash website.

