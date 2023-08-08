Honest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 8, 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Consumer News
