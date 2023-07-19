Live Radio
Sports cars and SUVs: What Americans drive in their dreams

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 19, 2023, 4:12 PM

A Corvette or maybe that Mercedes G-Wagon — what exactly is America’s dream car?

The sleek and sexy BMW M4 was the most popular dream car among Americans at 17%. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Tesla Model S were tied for second at 16%. The findings are part of a survey conducted by OnePoll, a market research company, on behalf of Carvana, a used-car dealership that allows you to buy cars online.

American muscle also had a strong showing with car dreamers. Both the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang gathered 14% each, rounding out the top five. With both Chevrolet and Ford offering electric models of the classic cars, more than half of Americans — 52% — said they dream about owning an hybrid or electric vehicle.

When Americans do think of a dream car, they often turn to Hollywood as an influence.

Respondents cited 007’s beloved Aston Martin DB5 as their favorite car from a movie.

James Bond’s classic car joined the very-80s, stainless steel “Back To The Future” classic, DeLorean DMC-12, as a top five car from Hollywood.

And while many cars at the top were flashy sports cars, more Americans favored SUVs, around 29%.

“Everyone has a dream car — whether it’s something like James Bond’s classic Aston Martin, a stylish, eco-friendly EV or a black SUV equipped with all the modern safety and tech features,” Brian Boyd, senior vice president of inventory strategy at Carvana, said in a statement.

The dream car color of choice adds some mystique. Most, like Batman, chose black, 22%.

And if you wanted to name that slick new ride, about half of Americans would join you. Forty six percent of Americans gave their car a nickname. The top three names were “Bluebell”, “Black Beauty” and “Baby.”

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

