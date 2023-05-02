Giant opening new distribution facility near Manassas; company pledges same-day delivery throughout region

Giant is gearing up to ship grocery orders all over Northern Virginia.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Giant is gearing up to ship grocery orders all over Northern Virginia.

The supermarket chain’s new 80,000-square-foot distribution center just outside the Manassas city limits is preparing for its grand opening next week, at which point it will start shipping grocery deliveries to homes throughout the region.

The distribution facility — the latest to open in the Cushing Road light industrial complex opened by Matan in 2021 — soon will have about 200 people working in it, according to a company spokesperson, and it will make about 10,000 grocery deliveries per week.

“The reason [for opening the center] is to have same-day delivery for Virginia customers so they can order their groceries within three hours, and have beer and wine available, which we didn’t have before,” facility manager Kevin Burke told InsideNoVa. “It’s a good location, central to all of our customers. You can hit Arlington, you can hit Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Culpeper — we’re kind of in the middle of everything.”

Twelve employee “shoppers” will fill boxes of items for customers, who can select from about 16,000 items. Selection is slightly more limited for deliveries than it is at a storefront location, where the supermarket offers about 40,000 items. But the distribution center will carry everything from shelf-staple items to frozen foods, deli meats and even rotisserie chickens that will be cooked on site and immediately cooled for refrigeration.