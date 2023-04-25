Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $566 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $566 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

