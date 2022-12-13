Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC

The mirrored Clone Table makes it look as if there are five other identical versions of yourself playing cards at the same time.
Another tricky exhibit is the Head on the Platter, which allows your body to disappear, leaving only your head on a plate. There are plenty more mind-bending illusions that are sure to shock one’s senses.
The museum is in CityCenterDC, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro. It’s open seven days a week. Tickets start at $23.95 for adults, while children age 4 and under are admitted free. There are discounts provided to seniors, military members, students and children between the ages of 5 and 12. Find tickets online.
Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.