Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 3:11 PM

A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind.

Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles.

The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor to feel as if their feet are moving despite being on a flat, stable surface.

The mirrored Clone Table makes it look as if there are five other identical versions of yourself playing cards at the same time.

Another tricky exhibit is the Head on the Platter, which allows your body to disappear, leaving only your head on a plate. There are plenty more mind-bending illusions that are sure to shock one’s senses.

The museum is in CityCenterDC, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro. It’s open seven days a week. Tickets start at $23.95 for adults, while children age 4 and under are admitted free. There are discounts provided to seniors, military members, students and children between the ages of 5 and 12. Find tickets online.

