Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC

The Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles.

The Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King The museum is in CityCenterDC, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro. It’s open seven days a week. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King One tricky exhibit is the Head on the Platter, which allows Nathan Lewis’ body to disappear, leaving only his head on a plate. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King This trick is accomplished by having your picture taken inside a room built upside down. When you rotate the image it appears you are on the ceiling. (Ghida Damirji) Ghida Damirji That’s an adult actually sitting on the floor behind red legs that stick out of the ground closer to the photographer. (Ghida Damirji) Ghida Damirji The Museum of Illusions is open seven days a week. (Ghida Damirji) Ghida Damirji There are plenty more mind-bending illusions that are sure to shock one’s senses. (Ghida Damirji) Ghida Damirji One illusion makes museum director Ghida Damirji appear to be levitating. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind.

Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles.

The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor to feel as if their feet are moving despite being on a flat, stable surface.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

The mirrored Clone Table makes it look as if there are five other identical versions of yourself playing cards at the same time.

Another tricky exhibit is the Head on the Platter, which allows your body to disappear, leaving only your head on a plate. There are plenty more mind-bending illusions that are sure to shock one’s senses.

The museum is in CityCenterDC, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro. It’s open seven days a week. Tickets start at $23.95 for adults, while children age 4 and under are admitted free. There are discounts provided to seniors, military members, students and children between the ages of 5 and 12. Find tickets online.