WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Consumer News » Cisco, BJ's Wholesale rise;…

Cisco, BJ’s Wholesale rise; Kohl’s, Amcor fall

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.71 to $49.37.

The seller of routers, switches and software reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $10.07 to $179.36.

The maker of oscilloscopes, power meters and other gear raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $27.29 to $112.94.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $5.10 to $281.62.

The beauty products company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Amcor Plc., down 29 cents to $12.72.

The U.S.-Australian food packaging maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Kohl’s Corp.. down $2.62 to $31.33.

The Wisconsin- based department store chain cut is profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $4.96 to $74.09.

The wholesale membership warehouse gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.

America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $27.09 to $92.38.

The auto retailer reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up