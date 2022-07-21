WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Tesla, Nucor rise; AT&T, United Airlines fall

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 4:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., up $72.62 to $815.12.

The electric vehicle maker reported a better-than-expected $2.26 billion net profit for its latest quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $4.24 to $37.44.

The airline’s latest quarterly results fell far short of Wall Street expectations due largely to soaring fuel prices.

AT&T Inc., down $1.56 to $18.92.

The telecom company cut its forecast for the amount of cash it will generate this year.

Dahaner Corp., up $23.23 to $279.23.

The maker of COVID tests and other medical diagnostic equipment reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

1Life Healthcare Inc., up $7.07 to $17.25.

Amazon will acquire the owner of primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion.

Philip Morris International Inc., up $3.76 to $93.59.

The cigarette maker jumped after reporting stronger profits than analysts had forecast.

Nucor Corp., up $10.77 to $128.52.

The steelmaker’s results came in higher than investors were expecting.

Ford Motor Co., up 27 cents to $13.

The Detroit automaker says it has contracts to deliver enough batteries to produce electric vehicles at a rate of 600,000 annually by late next year.

