Zumiez, Tesla fall; Okta, Calavo Growers rise

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., up $40.43 to $74.59.

Bristol Myers Squibb is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $4.1 billion.

Calavo Growers Inc., up $4.65 to $37.84.

The avocado grower’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Okta, Inc., up $4.70 to $98.38.

The cloud identity management company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up 81 cents to $12.79.

The clothing retailer announced an accelerated stock buyback program.

Chegg Inc., up 72 cents to $21.14.

The provider of online textbook rental services announced a $1 billion increase in its securities buyback program.

Zumiez Inc., down $3.01 to $31.16.

The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Tesla Inc., down $71.45 to $703.55.

The electric vehicle maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, has reportedly expressed worries about the economy and the possible need to cut staff.

Kohl’s Corp., up 30 cents to $41.48.

The department store operator has reportedly received buyout offers from Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group.

