RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Consumer News » Average US gasoline price…

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up