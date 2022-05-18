RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Target, Lowe’s fall; TJX, Agilysys rise

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $53.67 to $161.61.

The retailer’s first-quarter profits were squeezed by higher costs amid persistently rising inflation.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., down $10.21 to $183.32.

The home improvement retailer reported disappointing sales.

TJX Companies Inc., up $4 to $60.19.

The owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls reported strong first-quarter earnings.

The Container Store Group Inc., up 51 cents to $7.72.

The storage products retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Agilysys Inc., up $3.66 to $39.60.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Triumph Group Inc., down $3.98 to $17.90.

The aircraft component manufacturer’s quarterly earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Shoe Carnival Inc., down $5.23 to $26.49.

The footwear retailer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.73 to $49.32.

Falling bond yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

