Target, Lowe’s fall; TJX, Agilysys rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Target Corp., down $53.67 to $161.61.
The retailer’s first-quarter profits were squeezed by higher costs amid persistently rising inflation.
Lowe’s Companies Inc., down $10.21 to $183.32.
The home improvement retailer reported disappointing sales.
TJX Companies Inc., up $4 to $60.19.
The owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls reported strong first-quarter earnings.
The Container Store Group Inc., up 51 cents to $7.72.
The storage products retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Agilysys Inc., up $3.66 to $39.60.
The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Triumph Group Inc., down $3.98 to $17.90.
The aircraft component manufacturer’s quarterly earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Shoe Carnival Inc., down $5.23 to $26.49.
The footwear retailer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
Citigroup Inc., down $1.73 to $49.32.
Falling bond yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
–
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.