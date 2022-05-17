RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Consumer News » Powell: Fed to keep…

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

Powell’s remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Herndon’s ManTech to be acquired by Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up