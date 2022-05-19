Cisco, Monro fall; BJ’s Wholesale Club, Synopsis rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Cisco Systems Inc., down $6.64 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., down $6.64 to $41.72.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services cut its profit forecast because of supply chain constraints.

Bath & Body Works Inc., down $2.91 to $40.03.

The specialty retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $3.97 to $57.39.

The membership warehouse chain reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $27.95 to $300.52.

The maker of software for testing and developing microchips raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $1.88 to $20.89.

The high-end coat maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Monro Inc., down $3.85 to $39.80.

The automotive repair chain’s fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $3.32 to $32.43.

The motorcycle maker halted vehicle assembly and shipments because of a supplier’s regulatory compliance issue.

Under Armour Inc., down $1.25 to $9.28.

The sports apparel company said CEO Patrik Frisk will step down.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.