RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Consumer News » Cisco, Monro fall; BJ's…

Cisco, Monro fall; BJ’s Wholesale Club, Synopsis rise

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., down $6.64 to $41.72.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services cut its profit forecast because of supply chain constraints.

Bath & Body Works Inc., down $2.91 to $40.03.

The specialty retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $3.97 to $57.39.

The membership warehouse chain reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $27.95 to $300.52.

The maker of software for testing and developing microchips raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $1.88 to $20.89.

The high-end coat maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Monro Inc., down $3.85 to $39.80.

The automotive repair chain’s fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $3.32 to $32.43.

The motorcycle maker halted vehicle assembly and shipments because of a supplier’s regulatory compliance issue.

Under Armour Inc., down $1.25 to $9.28.

The sports apparel company said CEO Patrik Frisk will step down.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up