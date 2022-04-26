RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Restaurant worker arrested after grease thrown on customer

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 9:10 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama fast-food worker who allegedly threw hot grease on a customer during a dispute over service in the drive-thru line, causing severe burns, was charged with assault, police said.

The 50-year-old woman was charged Monday following a confrontation that occurred Saturday afternoon at an Arby’s restaurant in suburban Birmingham, according to a statement from the Hueytown Police Department.

Authorities did not provide details on what prompted the dispute, but police said it did not appear the two women knew each other.

The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large part of her body and was hospitalized and filed a civil lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount of money from the worker, Arby’s and Alabama-based companies that operate the restaurant, court documents show.

Court records do not include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on behalf of the worker, who was freed on $30,000 bail.

Arby’s said it had fired the employee and called her actions “reprehensible.”

“Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery,” said a statement from the company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

