Kohl’s, PG&E rise; CarMax, Myovant fall

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

CarMax Inc., down $9.84 to $93.33.

The used car dealership chain’s results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Kohl’s Corp., up $3.06 to $60.30.

Franchise Group reportedly offered to buy the department store operator, which is also being pursued by Hudson Bay.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., down $3.48 to $10.39.

The biopharmaceutical company and partner Pfizer said regulators identified deficiencies in their application for a gynecological condition treatment.

Beyond Meat Inc., down 38 cents to $43.58..

The plant-based meat company is expanding distribution of its meatless chicken tenders to more retail outlets and supermarkets.

Albertsons Companies Inc., down $2.81 to $31.97.

Investors were disappointed by the grocery store operator’s earnings forecast.

PG&E Corp., up 38 cents to $12.53.

The utility agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires sparked by its aging Northern California power lines.

Devon Energy Corp., up $2.23 to $62.26.

The energy company gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 28 cents to $48.

The gold and copper mining company rose along with gold and copper prices.

