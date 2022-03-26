DC-area drivers can save money while gas prices are high

As drivers face higher gas prices these days, here are a few fuel-saving tips from AAA that can help ease the pain at the pump.

Tires

Keep the car’s tires properly inflated, slow down and drive the speed limit are just a couple of the fuel-conserving from AAA.

Lose it if you don’t use it

It’s not just the tires, but what’s on top of the car that can make a difference in fuel economy. Minimizing the use of roof racks and removing special carriers when not in use can help. Even an empty bike, canoe or ski racks can reduce fuel economy. So, if you’re not going to be using it anytime soon, consider taking down those racks.

A little less pedal to the metal

Go easy on the accelerator. Hard acceleration, or the “jack rabbit,” increases fuel consumption. To save fuel, get your car up to speed gradually.

Use the reverse process when coming to a halt. When stopping, take your foot off the gas early and allow the car to coast to a slower speed before stopping. Doing that can also spare some wear and tear on brakes, which will save you money in the long run.

Also, slow down and time traffic lights to reduce braking and acceleration.

If you’re going nowhere, just stop

AAA also recommends avoiding extended idling. Many new cars are equipped with automatic engine stop/start systems. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

All about timing

It’s also a good idea to plan trips, combining multiple errands in a single trip and try to travel outside high-traffic times of day.

It’s OK to be ‘regular’

AAA says unless the car manufacturer recommends the most expensive premium fuel, avoid spending the extra money. Because most cars are designed to run on regular, adding premium to your tank will not provide any added benefit.