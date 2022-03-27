RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 12:43 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

