Hyundai leads pack in ‘Best Cars’ of 2022

Anyone looking for a new car might want to head for a Hyundai dealership.

The brand has racked up five “Best Car for the Money” awards from U.S. News & World Report for 2022.

Among the automaker’s SUVs making the list are its Kona for “Best Subcompact SUV for the Money,” its Tucson for “Best Compact SUV for the Money,” its Santa Fe for “Best 2-Row SUV for the Money” and its Tucson Hybrid for “Best Hybrid and Electric SUV for the Money.”

“They tend to pack a lot of useful technology features into them, and Hyundai is one of the automakers who offers the assurance of a really long powertrain warranty,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor at U.S. News Best Cars, of Hyundai’s SUV offerings.

The Telluride, from Hyundai’s related brand Kia, won for “Best 3-Row SUV for the Money.”

“And like Hyundai, Kia’s vehicle also offers a very long powertrain warranty, it’s competitively priced, it’s feature-rich, and it’s roomy and comfortable,” Sharifi said.

The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid won for “Best Hybrid and Electric Car for the Money.”

The U.S. News list is based on factors like comfort, features, performance, quality and value, including the long-term cost of ownership.

Honda also did well, with its Civic named as “Best Compact Car for the Money,” its Accord as “Best Mid-size Car for the Money,” and its Odyssey as “Best Minivan for the Money.”

Other vehicles making the list include the Nissan Versa for “Best Subcompact Car for the Money” and the Toyota Avalon for “Best Large Car for the Money.”

While many vehicles have been selling at or above their suggested retail price, Sharifi said that’s factored in to the rankings. “We’re looking at real-time transaction prices,” he said. “We’re not necessarily looking at sticker price.”

Additionally, with the computer chip shortage affecting production and inventory levels, “it’s harder to get a good deal across the board right now,” Sharifi said. “Honestly, if you can wait right now, it’s not a bad time to wait.”

The awards are being presented Thursday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center during the Public Policy Day at the D.C. Auto Show, which opens to the public Friday.