CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Consumer News » Tesla, ODP rise; Applied…

Tesla, ODP rise; Applied Therapeutics, Newmont fall

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $143 to $1,199.78.

The electric vehicle maker gave investors an encouraging report on vehicle deliveries in 2021.

The Container Store Group Inc., up $1.23 to $11.21

The storage and organization products retailer is buying Closet Works for $21.5 million.

ODP Corp., up $2.43 to $41.71.

The office supply retailer is selling its CompuCom Systems subsidiary to an affiliate of Variant Equity.

NIO Inc., up $1.79 to $33.47.

The China-based electric vehicle maker reported strong deliveries for December.

Applied Therapeutics Inc., down $2.73 to $6.22.

The biopharmaceutical company’s potential treatment for the rare disease Galactosemia faces delays.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.69 to $46.18.

Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., down $1.04 to $60.98.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold producer.

AT&T Inc., up 83 cents to $25.43.

The telecommunications company, along with Verizon, rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of its 5G wireless technology.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

Federal offices in D.C. region closed Monday

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up