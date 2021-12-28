Saatva opens mattress “viewing room” in Logan Circle

New York-based luxury mattress maker Saatva, a pioneer in direct-to-consumer online sales, has opened its third brick and mortar location in the country in D.C.’s Logan Circle.

Saatva calls the two-level, 5,800-square-foot space, at 1714 14th Street, N.W., a viewing room with “integrated mattress exploration, education and a modern retail technology experience.”

Its other viewing rooms are in New York City and San Francisco. The San Francisco location is currently open by appointment only.

There are information kiosks at each bed display. The store’s employees are called Sleep Guides. It says the interactive technology includes behavior-sensing technology so customers can personalize their ideal sleep experience. Its mattresses are made-to-order.

Saatva was founded as an online-only mattress retailer in 2010. It manufactures nine styles of mattresses at 19 factories. The company is on track for a record $400 million in revenue this year.

Buying a Saatva mattress includes in-home delivery and set up.

Saatva is the second new-generation mattress maker to choose D.C. for a physical location.

Avocado Green Mattress opened a Georgetown showroom in November, which includes 15-minute sleep sessions, a wellness cafe and a kombucha tea bar. The Georgetown location is one of only five physical Avocado Green stores in the country.