CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Consumer News » Saatva opens mattress “viewing…

Saatva opens mattress “viewing room” in Logan Circle

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saatva opened its third brick and mortar location in the country in D.C.’s Logan Circle (Photo/WTOP Jeff Clabaugh).

New York-based luxury mattress maker Saatva, a pioneer in direct-to-consumer online sales, has opened its third brick and mortar location in the country in D.C.’s Logan Circle.

Saatva calls the two-level, 5,800-square-foot space, at 1714 14th Street, N.W., a viewing room with “integrated mattress exploration, education and a modern retail technology experience.”

Its other viewing rooms are in New York City and San Francisco. The San Francisco location is currently open by appointment only.

There are information kiosks at each bed display. The store’s employees are called Sleep Guides. It says the interactive technology includes behavior-sensing technology so customers can personalize their ideal sleep experience. Its mattresses are made-to-order.

Saatva calls the two-level, 5,800-square-foot space, at 1714 14th Street, N.W., a viewing room with “integrated mattress exploration, education and a modern retail technology experience.” (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

Saatva was founded as an online-only mattress retailer in 2010. It manufactures nine styles of mattresses at 19 factories. The company is on track for a record $400 million in revenue this year.

Buying a Saatva mattress includes in-home delivery and set up.

Saatva is the second new-generation mattress maker to choose D.C. for a physical location.

Avocado Green Mattress opened a Georgetown showroom in November, which includes 15-minute sleep sessions, a wellness cafe and a kombucha tea bar. The Georgetown location is one of only five physical Avocado Green stores in the country.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up