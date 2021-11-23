Avocado Green opens Georgetown mattress store — with 15-minute sleep experiences

Organic mattress maker Avocado Green Mattress opens its Georgetown showroom Friday, and it is not your typical retail mattress store.

For starters, the showroom has “The Sleep Experience.” Avocado Green says it’s an immersive way to understand what a night’s sleep feels like on one of its mattresses, with five- to 15-minute sessions with sunset and nighttime sky displays and circadian lighting and binaural beats, which it says moves you into a state of deep relaxation.

It also has a wellness cafe serving locally sourced snacks, and fresh kombucha tea on tap.

The showroom has a custom mural by D.C. artist Rose Jaffe and a dried floral installation by local flower shop She Loves Me.

There is space for future yoga classes and speaker series.

The Georgetown showroom, one of only five of brick-and-mortar locations for Avocado Green, is in Cady’s Alley, at 3336 M St. NW.

Avocado Green Mattress was launched in 2016 as an affordable, organic mattress alternative, and now sells furniture, bedding and other bedroom items, and a beauty and apparel line.

The company calls itself a “farm-to-bedroom” mattress maker, because it owns an organic latex rubber farm and its own factory, along with a wool collective in India where it gets raw materials. It donates 1% of is sales to environmental nonprofits.

Avocado’s mattresses start at around $1,100. They are designed in Hoboken, New Jersey, and manufactured in Los Angeles with certified organic and nontoxic materials.