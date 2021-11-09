CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Gas prices expected to remain high through the winter

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 4:04 PM

Ahead of Thanksgiving, drivers nationwide continue to see gas prices creeping upward.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, told WTOP that global demand-and-supply issues may be driving up those gas prices.

“But the bad news is that demand globally continues to outpace the increase in supply, leading to oil prices that continue to push into … some of the highest levels we’ve seen in some seven years,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy looked at over 150,000 gas stations, and calculated that the national average cost of gas is currently $3.41.

De Haan added that these prices aren’t expected to break for the next few months, but he remains hopeful that prices will improve in the spring, when oil production “will have risen more meaningfully.”

Drivers who are looking to pay less at the pump should shop around for lower prices, check for loyalty programs at stations and slow down when driving. Driving fuel efficiently and anticipating stop lights can increase a vehicle’s mileage by up to 20%.

