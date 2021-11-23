THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Consumer News » Best Buy, Medtronic fall;…

Best Buy, Medtronic fall; Dollar Tree, Dycom rise

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., down $16.99 to $121.01.

The consumer electronic chain’s gross profit margins tightened during the third quarter.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $16.41 to $99.91.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $12.15 to $144.71.

The discount retailer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter earnings report and financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.19 to $133.63.

The food maker’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $22.55 to $285.55.

The discount retailer’s third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.90 to $72.55.

Energy companies gained ground on rising oil and gasoline prices.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $5.92 to $41.12.

The teen clothing retailer faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Medtronic Plc., down $3.51 to $113.38.

The medical device company’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

VA's struggling supply chain modernization initiative is under review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up