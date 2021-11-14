CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Consumer News » Authorities begin identifying Michigan…

Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there, authorities said Sunday.

The plane crashed Saturday west of Mackinaw City, killing four of the five people on board. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island, and Mike Perdue of Gaylord.

Authorities have not released the name of the pilot who was also killed. Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Perdue was a real estate agent, Church told WZZM-TV.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island after spending years traveling. They had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.

“It feels like a place somewhere along the road where you could stop and have a glass of wine with new friends,” Leese, a biochemist, told The Detroit News for a story published a week before the crash. “Our goal is to have that kind of place that brings people together.”

The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up