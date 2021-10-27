Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Consumer News » McDonald's sales surged 14%…

McDonald’s sales surged 14% as virus restrictions eased

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 7:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter, boosted by larger orders and higher prices on the menu.

Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 12.7% as coronavirus restrictions eased in most markets. Analysts had expected a 10% increase.

McDonald’s net income rose 22% to $2.1 billion for the quarter. Per-share earnings of $2.86 also beat analysts’ forecast of $2.46.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

GAO looking for balance and best practices of identity verification

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up