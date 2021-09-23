Giant Food nixes midweek delivery fees, reduces online order minimums

Giant Food — one of the biggest grocery chains in the D.C. area — said Wednesday that there won't be anymore midweek delivery fees and reduced order minimums.

“Convenience and value are cornerstones of our mission at Giant, and that extends to our eCommerce offerings, especially as consumer demand for delivery and pickup options increase,” said Gregg Dorazio, ecommerce director for Giant Food, in a statement.

“We are at the forefront of this growing space and believe lower delivery fees and order minimums will make these convenient services even more accessible to consumers.”

Giant delivery fees have been removed from order between Tuesday and Thursday. For Monday and Friday orders, the fee has been sliced in half to $3.95.

Minimum order requirements have been halved, going from $60 to $30.

The Landover, Maryland-based grocery powerhouse opened its first store on Georgia Avenue in D.C. 85 years ago. The chain operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District.