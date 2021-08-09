CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Consumer News » Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods…

Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88.

Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion.

American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners is buying the insurance company for $5.1 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $6.18 to $77.30.

The poultry producer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Energizer Holdings Inc., down 25 cents to $40.55.

Investors were disappointed by the battery and personal care products company’s profit forecast for the year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $5.69 to $29.67.

The maker of medicines and vaccinations for pets cut its profit forecast for the year.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc., down $15.07 to $275.75.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., up $6.23 to $18.50.

DraftKings is buying the online casino company in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.56 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 78 cents to $25.61.

Oil prices slumped and dragged down energy stocks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up