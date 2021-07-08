Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Consumer News » Stellantis: Most models to…

Stellantis: Most models to have electric versions by 2025

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 9:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors.

CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have electric versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

The models include a fully electric Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as small cars. There even will be an electric Dodge muscle car. The company says it will use its electric commercial vehicle expertise from Europe to build EV models worldwide.

Tavares says Stellantis will spend no less than 30 billion euros ($35.6 billion) over the next five years on EVs. It will build five battery factories in the U.S. and Europe.

Stellantis says the Opel brand will go fully electric in Europe by 2028, with 100% of its vehicles in China being electric. It will bring back the Manta sports car with a fully electric version by the middle of the decade.

The company is unveiling its electric vehicle plans with a trans-Atlantic webcast on Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up