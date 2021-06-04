CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
DocuSign, MongoDB rise; Mosaic, Fifth Third fall

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $10.20 to $475.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $12.16 to $329.52.

The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

DocuSign Inc., up $38.49 to $233.24.

The provider of electronic signature technology raised its sales forecast for the year.

The Cooper Companies Inc., down $2.13 to $381.96.

The surgical and contact lens products maker slipped, despite reporting solid financial results.

Five Below Inc., up $12.42 to $190.29.

The discount retailer gave investors a strong profit forecast for the current quarter after reporting solid financial results.

MongoDB Inc., up $44.12 to $315.27.

The database platform’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

The Mosaic Co., down $1.35 to $36.04.

The fertilizer maker is cutting production at a potash mine because of flood risks.

Fifth Third Bancorp., down 17 cents to $42.04.

Banks edged lower as bond yields slipped, which forces banks to charge lower interest rates on loans.

