Meredith, Ocugen rise; Estee Lauder, Dell fall

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 4:15 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Meredith Corp., up $4.11 to $35.21.

The publisher of Better Homes and Gardens is selling its local media group to Gray Television for $2.7 billion.

Dell Technologies Inc., down 55 cents to $97.78.

The computer and technology services provider is selling its Boomi cloud-based platform to private equity firms for about $4 billion.

Ocugen Inc., up $3.01 to $15.68.

The drug developer reported encouraging study results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Bharat Biotech.

Penn National Gaming Inc., up $1.35 to $90.47.

The casino and racetrack operator is creating a team to develop internet casino content.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.17 to $28.22.

Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger, is reportedly preparing an initial public offering.

PetMed Express Inc., up 5 cents to $29.48.

The pet pharmacy raised its quarterly dividend.

Moderna Inc., up $7.20 to $186.02.

The biotechnology company signed a deal with Switzerland-based Gavi to supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $24.87 to $288.93.

The owner of Clinique and other beauty brands reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Consumer News

