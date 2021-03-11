CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Molson Coors says cyberattack…

Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Thursday it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments.

In a regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said it has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.

“The company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible,” Molson Coors said in its filing.

Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe.

In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.

Molson Coors also wouldn’t say if the cyberattack was related to a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software. That breach has impacted small businesses, law firms, city governments and manufacturers.

It’s not the first time a major beverage maker has been targeted in a cyberattack.

In November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up